FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – All main lanes of Interstate-35W north of downtown Fort Worth have now reopened following Thursday’s massive pileup that left six dead and dozens injured.

Crews spent the entire day Thursday and most of Friday cleaning up and repairing the damaged road surface.

The express lanes in the area, however, remain closed.

About 133 vehicles that included multiple 18-wheelers are now all gone after they were piled up on a bridge in a section of the highway north of downtown. There were just a few remaining road repair trucks and police vehicles late in the afternoon.

The identities of five of the six victims who died were released: 54-year-old William Williams, 49-year-old Christopher Vardy, 47-year-old Michael Wells, 34-year old Tiffany Louann Gerred and Aaron Watson.

The wreck prompted Fort Worth’s new police chief, Neil Noakes, to make his first post as chief on Twitter. “Yesterday we witnessed the most devastating accident that anyone can ever remember happening in the @CityofFortWorth. The loss of life & the destruction was absolutely heartbreaking, but the response by @fortworthpd, @FortWorthFire, @MedStarEMSInfo, wrecker drivers and everyone working behind the scenes was nothing short of amazing,” he wrote.

However, the police department would not answer questions Friday about the wreck, the investigation or any of the work done since Thursday afternoon’s update.

There was also no new information from the fire department, MedStar or the mayor’s office on Friday.

North Tarrant Express, which manages the express lanes where the pileup happened, also did not have updates.

Brine and sand trucks were seen in the area as they treated the roads before reopening.