DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Friday reported 845 new COVID-19 case, along with 40 more deaths.

Health officials said 305 of Friday’s cases are considered probable. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 239,314, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.

Forty COVID-19 deaths were also added for a total of 2,604. The youngest patient was a Dallas man in his 30s who was hospitalized and had underlying high risk health conditions.

There were 686 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Thursday, Feb, 11.

“While the number of cases reported today is lower, we are sadly once again reporting a high number of deaths. These deaths are a stark reminder of the ongoing impact COVID is having on our community. While hospitalizations remain elevated, they have dropped from record highs. These numbers are encouraging, but this virus continues to present new challenges with threats from the variants and maintained high community spread across much of the United States, including North Texas,” Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.

In Tarrant County, 920 cases and 71 deaths were reported on Friday. The county’s totals are now at 234,246 confirmed and probable cases and 2,625 deaths.

Tarrant County health officials said the high death count on Friday is due to a backlog. Sixty-one of Friday’s count were from January.