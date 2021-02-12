AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has issued a disaster declaration for all counties due to “severe winter weather” impacting the state.
Through the declaration, the Texas Division of Emergency Management is sending additional resources from various agencies to help support winter weather response. The governor has also ordered the State Operations Center to expand daily operations to 24 hours a day through the end of next week.
“Texas should heed the guidance of their local leaders and stay alert to changing weather conditions in their area,” Abbott said. “These resources will help us respond to this severe winter weather and keep our communities safe. The State of Texas remains in close contact with officials on the ground and will provide any additional resources and support that are needed.”
A Winter Storm Warning was issued for much of North Texas on Friday that lasts until Monday at 6 p.m. According to the National Weather Service, “significant accumulating snow” is expected Sunday evening and Monday.
Here's the latest timing on the winter event this weekend! Conditions will especially begin to deteriorate Sat night & Sun. We can't stressed enough the importance of prepare ahead of time! Stay home if you can! The dangerous cold temps will continue into Tuesday. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/FAhWzmqmPC
Icy roads are also possible along with near-record low temperatures.
Resources that were deployed to help support weather response include the following:
- Texas Department of Transportation: Winter weather roadway preparation equipment and response crews as well as road condition monitoring.
- Texas Highway Patrol, Texas Department of Public Safety: Courtesy patrols to assist stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas Military Department: Winter weather equipment and personnel to support Amarillo, Wichita Falls, Abilene, Fort Worth, and Waco to assist in stranded motorist operations.
- Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Four wheel drive vehicles and personnel to assist with stranded motorists along major travel corridors.
- Texas A&M Forest Service: Motor graders and personnel to assist with snow/ice clearance and saw crews to assist with removal of downed trees.
- Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service, Texas Task Force 1: Search and rescue equipment and teams.
- Public Utility Commission of Texas: Monitoring and reporting of power outages and monitoring of any issues impacting the power generation capability in the state.
- Texas Animal Health Commission: Response equipment and personnel to address livestock concerns due to frigid temperatures.
You can read the governor’s disaster declaration here.