FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – They were parents, spouses and co-workers. Six people died in the horrific pileup of over 130 vehicles, and five of those victims were identified.

Entangled among that pileup on Interstate-35W in Fort Worth Thursday was 34-year-old Tiffany Gerred, an employee with the Tarrant County District Clerk’s office.

The head of that office called her death “a terrible loss.”

“She was a beacon of light with her energetic personality,” Tom Wilder said.

Aaron Watson was a 45-year-old man with two sons. His family confirmed his death late Thursday afternoon.

“He’s a giver, given to his work, his family — he’s just a giver,” family friend Sara Suttle said about Watson.

Along with Gerred and Watson were 47-year-old Michael Wells, 49-year-old Christopher Vardy and 54-year-old William Williams.

Wells, his wife said, was a loving father and proud grandfather. He was driving from Boyd to his office in Fort Worth.

Wells’ family said in a statement, “Mike was a great friend to many. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. Our family will never be the same.”

About 36 other people were transported to area hospitals due to the massive wreck.

Officials said Thursday they believe weather was a factor after icy conditions were seen throughout North Texas Thursday morning.