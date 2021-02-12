CLEBURNE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Cleburne is the latest North Texas city to operate a regional vaccination hub.

The initial shipment is for 1,000 vaccines with the potential for similar amounts on a weekly basis dependent on availability.

“We are happy to be able to work with the County to make sure Cleburnites and our neighbors can get vaccinated,” Mayor Scott Cain said. “For Cleburne to be a leader in the region, it means doing our part to protect the lives of our community and beyond. That is why we have worked hard over the past several weeks to gear up and be ready once the state designated Cleburne as a hub.

Texas has designated Cleburne Fire to operate a regional vaccination hub in partnership with the Johnson County Commissioners Court.

Cleburne Fire was one of the first public safety departments in Texas to administer the vaccine in January. The Department was able to take a shipment of 500 vaccines and use every drop to administer it to 535 people.

“From the very beginning, Cleburne Fire has been proactive in working to get the vaccine into the community,” Fire Chief Scott Lail said. “What started with 500 doses has expanded so we can make an even bigger impact in protecting lives in our community.”

Cleburne Fire will manage the vaccination hub and start vaccinations through an appointment system at the Cleburne Conference Center, 1501 W Henderson St. As a vaccination hub, Cleburne Fire is expected to receive regular shipments of the vaccine for distribution.

Those without computer access or who need additional assistance registering can call Cleburne’s COVID-19 vaccine help line at 817.357.4456.

After registering patients will receive an appointment time and a QR code to check in.

Texas is currently in phases 1A and 1B of vaccine distribution. The vaccine is available to front-line healthcare workers, residents at long-term care facilities, and people ages 65-and-over or people 16-and-over with a health condition that increases risk of severe COVID-10 illness, as outlined in the plan.