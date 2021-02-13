DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County on Saturday reported 939 new COVID-19 case, along with eight more deaths.
Health officials said 170 of Saturday’s cases are considered probable. The total number of confirmed cases is now at 240,023, which is the second highest in the state behind Harris County.RELATED: Plans Announced For Public Viewing, Funeral Of North Texas Congressman Ron Wright
Eight COVID-19 deaths were also added for a total of 2,612. The eight patients all had underlying health conditions and their ages ranged from 50s to 90s.
— Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) February 13, 2021
There were 686 COVID-19 patients in area hospitals in Dallas County as of Friday, Feb, 12.
"This week we end with a significant decrease in the average daily number of new COVID cases, down from 1,388 to 990. We report an additional eight deaths today, making this the second deadliest week of the pandemic response," Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins said.
In Tarrant County, 921 cases and 17 deaths were reported on Saturday. The county’s totals are now at 235,167 confirmed and probable cases and 2,642 deaths.