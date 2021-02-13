DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas officer has died after he was hit by a suspected intoxicated driver early Saturday morning, police said.

Police said the incident happened at around 1:45 a.m. as the officer, who has not yet been identified, was blocking traffic for a crash in a northbound lanes of North Central Expressway at Walnut Hill Lane.

The officer was standing outside his vehicle, which had its emergency lights on, when he was hit by a 32-year-old driver who was going at a high rate of speed, police said.

The officer was taken to a hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Police said the driver was arrested after suspicion of intoxication. Charges are still pending.

“It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver. Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother,” Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said in a tweet.

It is with a heavy heart that I announce that this morning at approximately 0125 a @DallasPD officer, working an accident scene, was struck and killed by a DWI driver. Our department is once again mourning, but we are heartened by the strength of his family. Godspeed my brother. — Eddie Garcia (@DPDChiefGarcia) February 13, 2021

There was also a passenger with the driver who is being interviewed by investigators, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.