DFW Weather: Dangerous Travel Conditions Ahead With Snow, Ice Expected Throughout North Texas

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Grocery store shelves were growing empty Saturday night as many North Texans flocked to buy essentials ahead of the winter weather expected to last well into this week.

“It’s pretty crowded, and the shelves are pretty bare,” said shopper Cindy Lushaj.

At places like Tom Thumb and Walmart, fresh food items were flying off the shelves just as quickly as firewood.

Many said they were worried about being trapped inside for quite a few days.

“I am going to hunker down, stay indoors, read a book, watch some TV, wait till the blizzard passes through if it’s going to be as bad as everyone says it is,” said shopper Brandon Garcia.

But the shopping lists surpassed just groceries.

“We are just trying to get some nice bed spreads and stuff that goes under the door to block the air from coming in the house and some space heaters,” said shopper Daisy Carter.

Management at a Lowe’s in Dallas said they’re just trying to keep their home preparation items in stock.

“They’re trying to get their homes protected ASAP in preparation for this winter storm that’s coming,” said manager Woody. “Faucet covers, pipe wrap… those are high intensity items.”