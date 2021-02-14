Upload Weather Pictures/Video

(CBSDFW.COM) – A winter storm is in progress across North Texas.

Heavy, blowing snow entered in from the west into the DFW Metroplex in the late afternoon.

Some major points to make:

1). This is the heaviest snow in the Metroplex in 11 years. At least 4 inches of snow is expected, maybe more.

2). Temperatures have been dropping all day, down into the low teens by the time the heavy snow arrived. Powerful north winds are creating below-zero wind chills.

3). For the first time ever, a wind chill warning is in effect for North Texas. Dangerously cold feel-like temperatures are expected tonight and Tuesday.

4). Another snow storm is expected late Tuesday and Wednesday. It could bring a round of dangerous icing for our southern counties.

The heavy snow and low visibilities are expected to continue across the evening. Another round will come in later Sunday night, and this second round will target our southeast and eastern counties. Road conditions continue to be treacherous and will be through the night and most of the day Monday.

We broke cold records for Valentine’s Day; the coldest temperature ever recorded on Feb. 14 in our 123-year weather history and also the coldest day. More records are expected to fall over the next couple of days, some them over a hundred years old.

The coldest air in over three decades has started to move into North Texas Sunday night. By Tuesday morning we are expecting a low of zero degrees at DFW. This is the coldest night we’ve had in over three decades.

Many homes in the rapidly growing Metroplex are not that old. If your house is under 32 years old, you will find out over the next two nights if your exterior wall plumbing is adequately insulated.

A second storm is expected to arrive late Tuesday and last all the way across Wednesday. This could produce another round of a two to four inches of snow (or more) for the Metroplex. It could also become a significant ice storm for our southern counties from Hill County over to Henderson County and south.

Please stay posted on this storm. The ice storm possibilities with this event could be extremely dangerous.

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing all the way until mid-day on Friday. This means snow/ice will continue to be on many of the roadways (especially secondary roads) for most of the week.