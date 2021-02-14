WEATHERWinter Storm Warning Through Monday | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – As if the winter storm warning wasn’t enough, North Texas has been issued a wind chill warning, which is the first one ever.

The warning, which lasts through Tuesday, was issued by the National Weather Service due to wind chills expected to be at or below -18 degrees. It’s wind chills like these that make hypothermia and frostbite a worry for anyone outside.

Heavy snow is making its way through the area with feels-like temperatures already in the negatives.

Residents have been asked to avoid travel if at all possible due to hazardous conditions on roads. Icy conditions, along with pockets of snow, have already been seen in areas of North Texas.

All Texans are also urged by the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which operates the state’s power grid, to conserve power use due to “record-breaking electric demand.”

Tips to reduce power use include turning thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, closing blind or shades to reduce the amount of heat that leaves homes, turning off or unplugging non-essential equipment such as small appliances, and trying to avoid using large appliances during peak hours like the mornings and evenings.

