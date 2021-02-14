(CBSDFW.COM) – It’s one of the greatest phrases in sports: Pitchers and catchers report to spring training on Tuesday.

It sounds even better when it’s ten degrees outside.

Chris Woodward starts his third season as Texas Rangers manager.

Woodward and the Rangers are open about their efforts to rebuild the roster in 2021.

Adding to the challenge is that they will be doing so as the pandemic that started one year ago continues to cause havoc with the health of the nation.

The theme to this year’s spring training in Surprise, Arizona is “competition.”

Almost every roster spot is up for grabs, and every day at spring training players will compete to step in as a starter, and make the roster.

There are two exceptions: Joey Gallo is set to start in right field, and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will be the Rangers shortstop, replacing Elvis Andrus who was traded away.

The Rangers wrapped up a disappointing 2020 season with a 22-38 record, playing in an empty shell of their new stadium.

Now that the stadium is finished, it’s the Rangers roster that is under construction.

This year, Woodward hopes Globe Life Field will be able to welcome fans to watch the rebuilding project.

