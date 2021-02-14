DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Roads covered in snow and ice have been seen throughout North Texas Sunday as a winter storm makes its way through the area.

Due to the hazardous conditions, authorities are urging residents to avoid travel. But if driving cannot be avoided, residents are asked to travel safely and with extra time.

“If you must go out, allow yourself extra travel time. Be careful, stay alert, and stay safe,” Dallas police said on Twitter.

“Remember folks, this is just round 1. The forecast calls for heavy snow later today. If you don’t absolutely have to be out on the roads today, we strongly encourage you to stay off them,” Arlington police said.

These pictures from Denton County tell the story of our roadways. @TxDOT crews are removing accumulation as quickly and safely as possible, but we anticipate that driving conditions will continue to deteriorate as the next round of storms moves in our area. Stay home if possible. pic.twitter.com/hcqDiTGdv7 — TxDOT Dallas (@TxDOTDallas) February 14, 2021

Blizzard-like conditions are expected into the evening as heavy snow falls along with strong north winds. Visibility could fall below a quarter a mile at times.

Road Conditions: Stay home if you can. If you have to get out, drive slow & stay in the most heavily traveled lanes. DON’T be like this truck, speeding past traffic. At any point you could hit a patch of black ice. @CBSDFW pic.twitter.com/zJmgN3DVnf — Madison Sawyer (@MadisonSawyerTV) February 14, 2021

The winter storms are affecting more than just the roads, as well. Over 700 flights at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, along with many at Dallas Love Field, were canceled Sunday due to the weather.

According to American Airlines, around 345 of its flights were canceled at DFW Airport.

Those with flights within the next few days are urged to keep an eye out for delays and/or cancelations.