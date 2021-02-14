Upload Weather Pictures/Video

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – If you have to get out on the roads Monday in Dallas, the Department of Public Works has 32 sanding truck that will be running nonstop operations through Monday night.

They will be focusing on streets, bridges, inclines and slick areas of the roadway being reported by residents through 311. Twenty-eight additional trucks are on standby and ready to go if conditions worsen.

If the DART rail line is your main mode of transportation, you’ll need to find an alternative. For the safety of customers and employees, services are being halted through Wednesday.

“Frozen switches, frozen passenger doors are the big concern,” spokesman Gordon Shattles said. “If we have to close these things down the last thing we want is a passenger that is left on a platform in this weather.”

DART will maintain its bus service, but will run on a Saturday schedule with limited service on routes 63 & 362. Also, it will run an additional 14 shuttle bus routes.

“We want to make sure people stay warm while they’re waiting for their buses so we’ve re-opened the transit centers,” Shattles said.

As far as air travel goes, if you have a flight tomorrow check with your airline ahead of time to see its status and give yourself extra time to get to the airport.

Already, we’re seeing hundreds of delays and cancellations for flights headed to and from DFW Airport and Dallas Love Field.