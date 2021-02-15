DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – The winter blast has had a significant impact on air travel in and out of Texas.

By midmorning Monday, Feb. 15, 3,000 flights had been canceled across the country, about 1,600 of them at Dallas/Fort Worth International and Bush Intercontinental airports in Texas.

At DFW Airport, the temperature was 4 degrees Fahrenheit — 3 degrees colder than Moscow.

Dallas-based Southwest Airlines reported 60 flight cancellations at Dallas Love Field, Monday.

Systemwide, the airlines has had more than 730 cancellations.

Fort Worth-based American Airlines reported 402 flight cancellations out of DFW Airport and 993 systemwide.

The storm arrived over a three-day holiday weekend that has seen the most U.S. air travel since the period around New Year’s.

More than 1 million people went through airport security checkpoints on Thursday and Friday.

However, that was still less than half the traffic of a year ago, before the pandemic hit with full force.

Travelers are reminded to check their flight status before departing for the airport.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)