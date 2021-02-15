DALLAS-FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas ISD and Fort Worth ISD both announced schools will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17 due to continuing power outages and severe winter weather.

Dallas ISD tweeted out the news Monday afternoon saying the missed days of school will not be required to be made up.

Class will return as all-virtual learning Thursday, Feb. 18, and Friday, Feb. 19 for Dallas ISD.

Due to widespread power outages throughout the area, Dallas ISD schools and offices will be closed Tuesday, Feb. 16 and Wednesday, Feb. 17, and will not be required to make up these days. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/dvTbHa9uQy — Dallas ISD (@dallasschools) February 15, 2021

Fort Worth ISD said its cancellation decision was “in response to continuing severe weather, the impact of rolling blackouts on our students and employees, as well as the tremendous demand being placed on our state’s energy resources.”

“While we had earlier hoped to continue classes remotely, we feel we must change course in response to this historic weather event. We are grateful also that the Texas Education Agency has today announced school districts may apply for a waiver for non-attendance as we experience record freezing temperatures,” Fort Worth ISD said in a news release.

“We know that many of our families and employees are without power and others may periodically be without power over the next two days,” said Superintendent Kent P. Scribner. “The District has been in constant contact with the National Weather Service and we understand that the situation continues to worsen. We want to make the best decision for all of our District stakeholders.”

Fort Worth ISD said it will announce plans for Thursday, February 18, by 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

