UPDATE: Feb. 15, 2021, 9:58 a.m. – Melania Nyajana has been found safe, police say.
GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Garland police are searching for Melania Nyajana, 81.
She was last heard from Sunday morning sometime between 10:30 a.m. – Noon, February 14, in the 260 block of South Barnes Drive.
Nyajana left her apartment on foot and does not drive.
She is described as an African American female, 5 feet tall, 120 pounds, medium build, has very short grey/black hair, and brown eyes. Nyajana would be wearing traditional-style African clothing and a head wrap.
She does not speak English and takes medication.
If anyone knows the whereabouts of Nyajana, they are asked to call the Garland Police Department at 972.485.4840.