FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A new winter storm warning goes into effect at 6 p.m. Tuesday. Feb. 16 and will remain in effect until 6 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 18.
The National Weather Service out of Fort Worth says "heavy mixed precipitation" is expected with total snow accumulations of 2 to 6 inches with the heaviest amounts northeast of the Metroplex.
One to 3 inches of snow is expected widespread everywhere else.
Ice accumulations of 1/10 to 1/4 inch are expected.
The highest concentration of ice expected in the Waco/Temple/Killeen areas northeast to Palestine and Canton.