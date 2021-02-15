(CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas cities have opened up warming centers to the public as the dangerously cold temperatures, along with power outages, continue.

The area is seeing historic temperatures after a winter storm moved through on Sunday. Many residents are also experiencing power outages that began as rolling blackouts overnight.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

Below is a list of warming centers that have opened (the list will be continually updated):

The City of Irving has opened a warming center at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 Senter Road. Details at https://t.co/suyFBcPbeW pic.twitter.com/cFzGX2ieWM — City of Irving (@thecityofirving) February 15, 2021

Warming station being set up. pic.twitter.com/acqT28RfYU — Rockwall Police Department (@RockwallPD1) February 15, 2021

UPDATE: The Civic Center warming station is now moving to the MLK Jr. Rec Center, which provides greater electric reliability. All supplies and people will be moved by City staff. We will direct all persons to this location. pic.twitter.com/zd4MxM7ao3 — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) February 15, 2021

Emergency Warming Center: 3551 New York Ave. – Worth Heights Community Center Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower to help conserve power. Refrain from doing laundry, using the oven, or running the dishwasher.#winterstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/F8NOHVH5qQ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 15, 2021

We understand our residents are cold. If you need assistance in finding a warming center, you can call 211 Texas for location information at this time . Dial 2-1-1, or (877) 541-7905 for more information. We are working on opening more.@CityOfDallas @DallasFireRes_q — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (@DallasOEM) February 15, 2021

Due to frigid conditions in Mansfield, the City has opened a warming center at the Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. as a temporary location to get warm and out of the elements. For information call 817-728-3609. https://t.co/HlYqDJd1m7 pic.twitter.com/kxr10zfpJ7 — City of Mansfield TX (@CityMansfieldTX) February 15, 2021

• Have been without power for two or more hours, and do not have an alternate heat or power source (such as a fireplace or generator)

• Have medical equipment that requires electricity If access is needed to a warming center, please call 972.539.0525. 2/3 — Town of Flower Mound (@flower_mound) February 15, 2021

DISD Families: The Decatur Conference Center (2010 US 380) has been established as an emergency use warming site. The site will be set up for a 12-hour operational period at a minimum. For more information, please call 940-393-0280. — Decatur ISD (@decaturisd) February 15, 2021

WARMING SHELTER at First Baptist Church of Farmersville 124 S. Washington St. https://t.co/zFyEjWwPpJ — Farmersville Police (@FarmersvillePD) February 15, 2021

With the widespread power outages that are impacting the city and state, we have activated our warming stations across the city. If you are without power and are in imminent need of shelter due to exigent circumstances, please contact our Warming Station Hotline – 817-427-6001. pic.twitter.com/iFJ3kywOcF — NRH Police (@NRHPD) February 15, 2021