By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas cities have opened up warming centers to the public as the dangerously cold temperatures, along with power outages, continue.

The area is seeing historic temperatures after a winter storm moved through on Sunday. Many residents are also experiencing power outages that began as rolling blackouts overnight.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

Below is a list of warming centers that have opened (the list will be continually updated):

 

 

 

