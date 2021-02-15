COLLIN COUNTY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texans have gone so long without power from rolling blackouts they have resorted to living in their cars.

It has been a frustrating struggle to stay warm.

There have been warnings of short, temporary power blackouts in neighborhoods to manage the overwhelming demand, but some say they’ve been caught off guard by how long they are being denied electricity.

“I’m wearing several layers of clothes to keep my body warm,” said Collin County resident Clint Cash.

The 44-year-old lives in the town of Nevada.

He’s bundled up and riding out the bitter cold in his car parked outside his home.

“So pretty much since 5:30, 5:30 to 6 yesterday evening the electricity has been off,” he said.

Cash is one of many North Texans who have no power in their homes because of rolling blackouts.

He said his house went dark Sunday afternoon.

“I think it may have come back up around seven-thirtyish and then I went back down. I tried to stay in my bed but it’s hard to eat a lot of stuff because I had microwave dinners I had purchased in case I get stuck and I can’t use the microwave,” he said.

Those microwave meals are now being stored in the snow.

Cash says the streets around his rural home are dangerous.

So for now, he’s more comfortable using heat from his vehicle, which is parked in an open area, to stay warm.

“It was awfully cold and of course getting colder, but honestly I slept in all my clothes, pretty much what I’m wearing right now I slept in. I am taking it minute by minute day by day. I don’t plan on driving,” he said.

Cash is also unable to use his blood pressure machine which he uses nightly to monitor a heart condition.

StIll, he’s trying to stay positive as well as warm.

“It’s miserable, but it’s not the end of the world. We can take it,” he said.

For now, Cash and others like him are relying on their vehicles, fireplaces or a lot of extra layers of clothing to stay warm until power returns.