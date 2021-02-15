Upload Weather Pictures/Video

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The first ever Wind Chill Warning for North Texas was issued on Sunday and continues through noon Tuesday.

This was put into place due to the frighteningly cold feels-like temperatures, as low as 20 degrees below zero Monday morning. This afternoon will feature mostly sunny skies, but highs will only warm into the low and mid-teens and wind chills will still be in the negatives for some and single digits for others.

Tonight, mostly clear skies will prevail which means actual temperatures will drop into the low single digits and even below zero for some, and wind chills will drop 5 to 20 degrees below zero. The bottom line is temperatures are dangerously cold across North Texas, and on top of that we’ve got more winter weather on the way.

After record-breaking snowfall Sunday into early Monday, another round of snow and ice is expected starting late Tuesday and continuing through Wednesday. This next round could dump another 2-4” of snow across the metroplex, with spots farther north and west potentially picking up another 6” of snow. And we’re going to have to watch for ice accumulation, as well, especially for our southern and southeastern counties, where a quarter to a half inch of ice could accumulate. This could be disastrous for roads and power lines.

Nothing that we’ve accumulated over the last day is expected to melt, so this next round of winter weather should only exacerbate the problems we’re already seeing, both on the roads and with power usage and rolling blackouts.

While this historic winter weather is expected to continue through the end of the week, temperatures are forecast to finally climb above freezing by Friday afternoon and we’re actually forecasting sunshine with highs in the 60s for Sunday. We’ve got to take care of ourselves and take care of each other over the coming days, but the end to this arctic outbreak is in sight!