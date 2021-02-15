AUSTIN, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With temperatures reaching dangerously cold conditions and continued power outages, the state of Texas is sending additional resources, as well as National Guard troops, to local officials to help with response.

Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday afternoon the state will be sending resources to help clear snow and ice-covered roads and assistance to essential workers like health care and power grid workers.

The governor also said Texas National Guard troops will be deployed across the state to help conduct welfare checks and help move residents, like the elderly, to local warming centers.

In an update to the state’s power situation, Abbott said generators throughout Texas are unable to increase production due to being frozen by the conditions.

“Due to the severe weather and freezing temperatures across our state, many power companies have been unable to generate power, whether it’s from coal, natural gas, or wind power,” Abbott said. “ERCOT and the PUC are working non-stop to restore power supply. The state has also deployed resources to assist Texans without power and to help essential workers continue to carry out their jobs. In the meantime, I encourage all Texans to continue to stay off the roads, and conserve energy as state agencies work with private providers to restore power as quickly as possible.”

Oncor, which provides electricity to much of North Texas, said it is asking all its customers to be prepared to be without power “for an extended period of time.”

ERCOT said it expects the outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

Tips to reduce power use include turning thermostats to 68 degrees or lower, closing blind or shades to reduce the amount of heat that leaves homes, turning off or unplugging non-essential equipment such as small appliances, and trying to avoid using large appliances during peak hours like the mornings and evenings.

Both state and federal disaster declarations were issued for Texas in order to provide the necessary resources for the historic winter weather event.

Below is the list of additional resources sent on Monday: