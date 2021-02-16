(CBSDFW.com)- Tarrant County declared a state of disaster on Tuesday morning due to the “severe damage to critical infrastructure” incurred by the weekend’s winter storm. The resulting power outages have left many in the Fort Worth area without power for extended periods of time.

As people look for ways to stay warm, Fort Worth Fire Chief Jim Davis cautions people against sitting in the car in the garage or using fuel-fired generators inside the home to try and stay warm.

“One thing that I want to share with you is fuel fired generators and using your car to stay warm in your garage, we really need to ask you to refrain from doing that,” said Davis. “In the last 24 hours we’ve had sixty six 911 calls reporting carbon monoxide poisoning in our community. These issues are real. Carbon monoxide is a colorless, odorless poisonous gas and it binds with your body’s ability to exchange oxygen.”

“It is imperative that you only use generators to fuel your home in open, well-ventilated areas,” said Davis.

Chief Davis said the symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are similar to the flu with headaches, nausea and “general not feeling well”. Davis said that if you are experiencing those conditions, get yourself to fresh air and call 911.

For those looking for safe places to stay warm while the power is out, Mayor Price said in the press conference that the city is opening additional warming centers.

“Most of us have never seen this and most of us will never see this again, said Mayor Price. “Fort Worth will get through this and we will get through this together.”

COVID -19 screening will take place and COVID -19 protocols will be in place at all warming centers.

The additional locations are as follows:

North Tri-Ethnic Community Center

One Safe Place

Dickson-Jenkins Loft and Plaza

The Rail Club Live

Other warming centers announced earlier today include:

Worth Heights Community Center

3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110

817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center

1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots