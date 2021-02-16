Frozen Pipes Plague North Texas SchoolsArlington ISD is reporting some 21 schools and two administration buildings have been damaged and the concern heading into the weekend is that there could be more.

How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms?“I know it’s unnerving for customers when they come in the store and it doesn’t look like the grocery store they know and love,” said a spokesperson for Tom Thumb and Albertsons.

Winterizing Texas Power Plants Becomes Major Political Issue After Millions Left In Dark Without HeatGovernor Greg Abbott declared a new legislative emergency: He wants state lawmakers to require the winterization of the state's power system, and for them to provide funding to make it happen.