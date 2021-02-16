WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations | Boil Water Notices | Free Water
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
Filed Under:dallas police, Deadly Shooting, DFW News, Homicide, Murder, Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his 29-year-old wife around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.

Roger Dumon Allison, 27, is in the Lew Sterrett Jail, charged with murder.

READ MORE: Frozen Pipes Plague North Texas Schools

Roger Dumon Allison (Dallas PD)

Officers responded to a shooting call at 1010 N. High Hill Place, where they found Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison shot multiple times.

READ MORE: How Much Longer Will DFW-Area Store Shelves Be Nearly Empty Following Winter Storms?

She died at the scene.

Roger Allison’s bond was set at $500,000.

MORE NEWS: Winterizing Texas Power Plants Becomes Major Political Issue After Millions Left In Dark Without Heat

No other details have been released about the case.