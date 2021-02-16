DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas Police have arrested a man they say shot and killed his 29-year-old wife around 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 14.
Roger Dumon Allison, 27, is in the Lew Sterrett Jail, charged with murder.
Officers responded to a shooting call at 1010 N. High Hill Place, where they found Raesha Danyel Nelson-Allison shot multiple times.
She died at the scene.
Roger Allison's bond was set at $500,000.
No other details have been released about the case.