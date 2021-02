Retired Navy Seal Shares Survival Techniques For North Texans Stranded With No PowerRetired Navy Seal Lt. Jason Redman has trained in extreme weather survival techniques and says even without utilities, home is still the safest place to be during these harsh freezes.

Another Winter Storm With Snow And Ice Bearing Down On North TexasThe Metroplex will have a wide range of snow amounts ranging from 1" in the southern edge to 4" in the northern edge.

Texas Grandmother, 3 Young Children Die In House Fire While Trying To Keep Warm During OutageSugar Land Fire and EMS spokesman Doug Adolph said that when firefighters arrived after the call at about 2 a.m., the house was fully engulfed.