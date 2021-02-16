DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Pleas for help are coming from countless North Texas homes where the power remains off and there are no clear answers from those who control it about when it will be turned on.

Thousands of North Texas homeowners and apartment tenants having been riding out the last 24 to 48 hours without heat.

Those who haven’t reached their breaking point are close as they continue to suffer through the power crisis.

“My fingers are freezing my face is freezing,” says Stephanie Randall, a North Dallas resident.

Randall and her husband have sealed themselves off in a bedroom of their Dallas home where a fireplace is the only source of heat they have.

“This is not a rolling blackout, this is a blackout,” says Randall. “I don’t know where rolling came from because there’s no rolling over here.”

Randall has been without power since early yesterday.

Donyale Maddox had her electricity cut off two days ago.

“I actually slept in four shirts, two shirts, I have leggings on, two pajamas, I have boots that go to my knees,” says Maddox.

Her family in Lancaster wants to move to hotel but can’t find any rooms available.

“Oh my God,” she says, “it’s terrible, I’ve never felt this helpless in a longtime because we have nowhere to go.”

Some North Texans without power, like Nevada resident Clint Cash, have been living in their vehicles.

He says Oncor stopped promising when electricity would be restored and now only responds with the words “assessing condition.”

“I feel like this is ridiculous that they don’t know what they’re doing,” says Cash.

Cash and others are frustrated with those controlling the state’s electrical power grid.

“This is something that should’ve been taken care of even though we don’t get winter but you never know this is not right,” says Maddox.

“I think that it’s horse crap,” says Randall. “I said that they purposely turned it off to protect the energy but ours has not come back on, people are going to die, this is not ok.”