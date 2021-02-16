WEATHERWinter Storm Warning - More Ice And Snow | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations
CBSN Dallas - Ft. WorthWatch Now
By CBSDFW.com Staff
Filed Under:DFW News, Duncanville Fire Department, firefighters, townhomes fire

DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Duncanville battled a massive fire at some townhomes Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16.

The fire started around 4:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Crosspointe near Wheatland Road and Clark Road.

Townhomes fire in Duncanville (Chopper 11)

No word yet what caused this fire, but there are no injuries to report.

Five townhomes were involved and appear to be destroyed.

Townhomes fire in Duncanville (Chopper 11)

The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.

Firefighters from Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Midlothian also responded to put out the fire.

CBSDFW.com Staff