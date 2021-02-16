'We Turned On The Water, Nothing Came Out': Record-Low Temps Have North Texans Facing Frozen PipesArlington area plumber David Crow said the first sign of a burst pipe is the sound of running water.

'My Face Is Freezing': North Texans Share Misery Of Lengthy Power Outages“This is not a rolling blackout, this is a blackout,” says Stephanie Randall. “I don’t know where rolling came from because there’s no rolling over here.”

Retired Navy Seal Shares Survival Techniques For North Texans Stranded With No PowerRetired Navy Seal Lt. Jason Redman has trained in extreme weather survival techniques and says even without utilities, home is still the safest place to be during these harsh freezes.