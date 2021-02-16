DUNCANVILLE, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Firefighters in Duncanville battled a massive fire at some townhomes Tuesday afternoon, Feb. 16.
The fire started around 4:00 p.m. in the 1400 block of Crosspointe near Wheatland Road and Clark Road.
No word yet what caused this fire, but there are no injuries to report.
Five townhomes were involved and appear to be destroyed.
The Red Cross is helping those who have been displaced.
Firefighters from Grand Prairie, Lancaster and Midlothian also responded to put out the fire.