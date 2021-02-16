WEATHERDangerously Cold Temperatures, Power Outages | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations
By CBSDFW.com Staff
(CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas cities have opened up warming centers to the public as the dangerously cold temperatures, along with power outages, continue.

The area is seeing historic temperatures after a winter storm moved through on Sunday. Many residents are also experiencing power outages that began as rolling blackouts overnight.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

Below is a list of warming centers that have opened (the list will be continually updated):

  • The City of Plano, in partnership with Grace Church Plano, is opening an emergency warming center to the public this morning as power outages and dangerously cold temperatures continue. The church is located at 3301 Preston Road at the corner of Preston and Parker roads. The warming center will be open around the clock until Thursday evening. Anyone who chooses to come to the warming station is required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. They are encouraged to bring their own blankets, water and snacks. Pets are not allowed.

Due to continued severe winter weather in the forecast for north Texas, and due to frequent and prolonged rolling power outages, the City of Farmers Branch will open a warming station at the Community Recreation Center from 7:30 p.m, Monday February 15 until 5 p.m. Tuesday February 16.

Citizens will be allowed to stay for several hours or spend the night in the gymnasium, but should bring appropriate bedding as required, as well as face masks to comply with current COVID-19 safety protocols. The facility will be kept warm and secure with available restrooms and City staff members during this time. However, the city will not be able to provide transportation to or from the facility nor will food will be provided.

The city of Fort Worth is opening up an overnight shelter for residents who are without power.

Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Fort Worth Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building and COVID -19 protocols will be in place.

Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets.

Food will not be provided.

Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

At the present time we don’t have any way to allow animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city currently plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:

Monday/Tuesday 2/15-2/16 from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday/Wednesday 2/16-2/17 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday/Thursday 2/17-2/18 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday 2/18 7am CLOSE

Anyone using the shelter will have to leave in the morning. The city will have warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go.

Warming stations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center

3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110

817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center

1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

