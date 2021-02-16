(CBSDFW.COM) – Some North Texas cities have opened up warming centers to the public as the dangerously cold temperatures, along with power outages, continue.

The area is seeing historic temperatures after a winter storm moved through on Sunday. Many residents are also experiencing power outages that began as rolling blackouts overnight.

The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), which manages the state’s power grid, said it expects the controlled outages to continue the rest of Monday and possibly all day Tuesday.

Below is a list of warming centers that have opened (the list will be continually updated):

The City of Plano, in partnership with Grace Church Plano, is opening an emergency warming center to the public this morning as power outages and dangerously cold temperatures continue. The church is located at 3301 Preston Road at the corner of Preston and Parker roads. The warming center will be open around the clock until Thursday evening. Anyone who chooses to come to the warming station is required to follow COVID-19 safety protocols. They are encouraged to bring their own blankets, water and snacks. Pets are not allowed.

The City of Irving has opened a warming center at Senter Park Recreation Center, 901 Senter Road. Details at https://t.co/suyFBcPbeW pic.twitter.com/cFzGX2ieWM — City of Irving (@thecityofirving) February 15, 2021

The City of Dallas is opening a warming center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 7:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 15. https://t.co/6261jTUkfB — City of Dallas (@CityOfDallas) February 16, 2021

Warming station being set up. pic.twitter.com/acqT28RfYU — Rockwall Police Department (@RockwallPD1) February 15, 2021

UPDATE: The Civic Center warming station is now moving to the MLK Jr. Rec Center, which provides greater electric reliability. All supplies and people will be moved by City staff. We will direct all persons to this location. pic.twitter.com/zd4MxM7ao3 — City of Denton, TX (@cityofdentontx) February 15, 2021

Emergency Warming Center: 3551 New York Ave. – Worth Heights Community Center Keep your thermostat at 68 degrees or lower to help conserve power. Refrain from doing laundry, using the oven, or running the dishwasher.#winterstorm2021 pic.twitter.com/F8NOHVH5qQ — Fort Worth Police (@fortworthpd) February 15, 2021

We understand our residents are cold. If you need assistance in finding a warming center, you can call 211 Texas for location information at this time . Dial 2-1-1, or (877) 541-7905 for more information. We are working on opening more.@CityOfDallas @DallasFireRes_q — City of Dallas Office of Emergency Management (@DallasOEM) February 15, 2021

Due to frigid conditions in Mansfield, the City has opened a warming center at the Chris W. Burkett Service Center, 620 S. Wisteria St. as a temporary location to get warm and out of the elements. For information call 817-728-3609. https://t.co/HlYqDJd1m7 pic.twitter.com/kxr10zfpJ7 — City of Mansfield TX (@CityMansfieldTX) February 15, 2021

We are opening a warming center at the Addison Athletic Club for Addison residents beginning at 8pm tonight. Please bring face masks (we are following COVID-19 protocols), bedding and food (none will be provided). No pets are allowed. — Town of Addison (@townofaddison) February 16, 2021

A warming center is open at the Euless Family Life Rec Center 300 W. Midway Dr. https://t.co/asyWLwgFvb — Euless Police (@EulessPolice) February 15, 2021

• Have been without power for two or more hours, and do not have an alternate heat or power source (such as a fireplace or generator)

• Have medical equipment that requires electricity If access is needed to a warming center, please call 972.539.0525. 2/3 — Town of Flower Mound (@flower_mound) February 15, 2021

DISD Families: The Decatur Conference Center (2010 US 380) has been established as an emergency use warming site. The site will be set up for a 12-hour operational period at a minimum. For more information, please call 940-393-0280. — Decatur ISD (@decaturisd) February 15, 2021

WARMING SHELTER at First Baptist Church of Farmersville 124 S. Washington St. https://t.co/zFyEjWwPpJ — Farmersville Police (@FarmersvillePD) February 15, 2021

With the widespread power outages that are impacting the city and state, we have activated our warming stations across the city. If you are without power and are in imminent need of shelter due to exigent circumstances, please contact our Warming Station Hotline – 817-427-6001. pic.twitter.com/iFJ3kywOcF — NRH Police (@NRHPD) February 15, 2021

To assist residents during power outages, the City of Southlake has established a temporary warming shelter at the DPS North Training Facility. Read more >>>> https://t.co/ig6ydP40kB — City of Southlake (@CityofSouthlake) February 15, 2021

Due to continued severe winter weather in the forecast for north Texas, and due to frequent and prolonged rolling power outages, the City of Farmers Branch will open a warming station at the Community Recreation Center from 7:30 p.m, Monday February 15 until 5 p.m. Tuesday February 16.

Citizens will be allowed to stay for several hours or spend the night in the gymnasium, but should bring appropriate bedding as required, as well as face masks to comply with current COVID-19 safety protocols. The facility will be kept warm and secure with available restrooms and City staff members during this time. However, the city will not be able to provide transportation to or from the facility nor will food will be provided.

The city of Fort Worth is opening up an overnight shelter for residents who are without power.

Anyone needing the shelter will need to self-transport to the Fort Worth Convention Center and enter through the Houston Street entrance. The location is 1201 Houston St, Fort Worth, TX 76102.

COVID -19 screening will take place before entering the building and COVID -19 protocols will be in place.

Cots will be provided. People should bring their own blankets.

Food will not be provided.

Restrooms will be available, but there will not be facilities for showers.

At the present time we don’t have any way to allow animals into the shelter.

Parking is the responsibility of each individual. Garages are available on Commerce and Houston Streets.

The city currently plans on operating the overnight shelter the following hours:

Monday/Tuesday 2/15-2/16 from 7 p.m. – 7 a.m.

Tuesday/Wednesday 2/16-2/17 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Wednesday/Thursday 2/17-2/18 from 7 p.m.- 7 a.m.

Thursday 2/18 7am CLOSE

Anyone using the shelter will have to leave in the morning. The city will have warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go.

Warming stations will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center

3551 New York Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76110

817-392-8722

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

6201 Beaty St, Fort Worth, TX 76112

817-392-2830

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots

Diamond Hill Community Center

1701 NE 36th St, Fort Worth, TX 76106

817-392-5485

Notes: Warming center only. No snacks or cots