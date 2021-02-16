NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More warming centers opened up across North Texas Tuesday night, Feb. 16, as thousands of people face the latest round of winter weather without power.

People were weighing the risks of staying the night in their home without heat or braving the icy roads to get somewhere warm.

“Go ahead and get out now,” said North Richland Hills Mayor Oscar Trevino. “Don’t hold on for it.”

He said it’s not too late for people without power to find another place to stay, especially since it’s unclear when North Texas homes will come back on the grid.

“The hardest thing we have to deal with, I think it’s not the weather, and it’s not being out of power,” Mayor Trevino said. “It’s not knowing the direction. Not knowing how long we can expect to be out of power. Not knowing, are we in in for two hours or are we in for two days worth of handling the situation?”

He believes the safest bet is to bunk with a neighbor or relative who still has power, but there are warming stations throughout the city.

To find the nearest one, contact NRH’s Warming Station Hotline 817-427-6001.

The Salvation Army has opened six community centers across north Texas for people to escape the record low temperatures.

“We have people coming at three, five in the morning,” said Jonnie Dodge, a Salvation Army shelter monitor. “They’re coming all night long. I’ve heard people say, ‘I put my pride to the side.’ I heard that a couple of times. It is cold outside, and people who would not normally come to a place like this are happy to be here.”

Fort Worth is operating a 24/7 warming center at the Convention Center until Thursday, Feb. 18 at noon.

The city also has additional warming stations available for anyone who needs to have a warm place to go. The stations below will operate from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday – Thursday.

Worth Heights Community Center

Handley Meadowbrook Community Center

Diamond Hill Community Center

North Tri-Ethnic Community Center

Summerglen Library and Southwest Community Center

Arrangements have been made to allow residents using any of the Fort Worth warming stations to bring their pets.

The City of Dallas opened a warming center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center.

The warming center is a 24-hour intake until noon on Wednesday, Feb. 17. Water, coffee and light snacks will be made available. The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

“I would encourage anyone who feels they may need this warming center for any period of time – it could be 30 minutes, it could be 3 hours, it could be 12 hours or 24 hours – please come use it,” said Ryan Adams, Director of Customer Service and Public Affairs for the City of Denton.

The City of Denton plans to keep its warming center at the MLK Jr. Rec Center open as long as there’s a need for it.

“It’s growing each night,” Adams said.

Those running the warming centers say they don’t want people’s worries about potential exposure to COVID-19 preventing them from coming in.

There are strict protocols in place at every location in the Metroplex.