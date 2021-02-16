NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Texas Gas Service, one of the largest natural gas distribution companies in the state is warning of potential issues due to the unprecedented, historically low temperatures over an extended period in North Texas.

In a release, the company said they’re seeing much higher natural gas use coupled with supply issues. As of Tuesday morning, their suppliers of natural gas are experiencing freezing gas wells due to the duration of the extreme cold. This is impacting the amount of gas they are able to provide to the company.

Also, with below freezing temperatures forecast through the end of the week, they are planning for shortages and putting measures in place to keep gas service to their customers and critical facilities.

The public utility is asking the public to help to reduce the number of people who could potentially lose service during these extremely cold conditions.

Conservation is critical right now to avoid any widespread outages. If an outage situation occurs, it will take an extended length of time to get service restored. Once the system is operating again, Texas Gas Service will need to visit each home to check for leaks and re-establish gas service. That would lead to longer periods without service.

ATMOS also warns that supply interruption due to the historic winter storm could cause a loss of natural gas service to your home or business.

Should you lose electricity, you should turn off your furnace. Once power comes back on, please wait 10 minutes, then restart your furnace. This will help their natural gas system adjust to the increase in usage and avoid any further disruptions.

For a list of resources provided by Texas Division of Emergency Management, click here.

As always, if you smell gas, leave the area immediately, then call 911 and call 800-959-5325.