BOSTON (CBS) – Not everyone is laughing about Tom Brady’s infamous trophy toss at the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Super Bowl boat parade.

Brady was a social media hit on Thursday when he took the Lombardi trophy and heaved it from his boat. The trophy soared dangerously over the water and landed safely into the hands of tight end Cameron Brate in a nearby boat.

Lorraine Grohs is the daughter of Greg Grohs, the silversmith at Tiffany and Co. for nearly three decades from 1967-1994. Greg crafted the first ever Super Bowl trophy.

“I didn’t sleep for the past two nights because of this I was that upset. I know the passion that goes into this trophy and how my dad and all his fellow silversmiths are so proud to make this,” Lorraine Grohs told a Florida television station. “It just upset me that this trophy was disgraced and disrespected by being thrown as if it was a real football.”

Lorraine Grohs says an apology is in order after the toss.

“I personally would like an apology, not just to me and my family and the other silversmiths but to the fans,” she said.

Brady has not yet responded to the request.