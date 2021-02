ERCOT President Welcomes Investigation Into Mass Power Outages In TexasGovernor Greg Abbott is ordering an investigation into ERCOT, which oversees the state's electric grid, to determine what caused the mass power outage problem we’re seeing across Texas.

ERCOT Needs To Better Winterize Power Grid & Add Capacity, SMU Energy Expert SaysThe record-cold snap in Texas continues to leave between two and three million residents without power.

'We Turned On The Water, Nothing Came Out': Record-Low Temps Have North Texans Facing Frozen PipesArlington area plumber David Crow said the first sign of a burst pipe is the sound of running water.