Last Updated 11am CST, 2/17/2021
Overview
The extreme winter weather in Texas has halted delivery of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Dallas. Trinity Metro is offering free tides to Texans to vaccination sites.
Healthcare Status
Health care workers in Dallas struggling to get vaccine despite working on the front lines. Texas partners with the White House to open new Vaccine mega center.
Public Transportation
Vaccine
