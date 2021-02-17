WEATHERLatest Conditions | School Closures/Delays | Upload Photos/Video | Warming Center Locations
Filed Under:Covid-19

Last Updated 11am CST, 2/17/2021

Overview

The extreme winter weather in Texas has halted delivery of COVID-19 vaccine deliveries to Dallas. Trinity Metro is offering free tides to Texans to vaccination sites.

Healthcare Status

Health care workers in Dallas struggling to get vaccine despite working on the front lines. Texas partners with the White House to open new Vaccine mega center.

Public Transportation

Trinity Metro plans to offer free rides for Texans to get COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccine

Winter blast halts delivery of COVID-19 vaccine in Dallas.

 