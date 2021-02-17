DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – The City of Dallas has no immediate plans to shut down its warming center at the Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center at 650 S. Griffin St.

The warming center is currently a 24-hour intake and is now open until further notice, the city said in a news release Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Residents can access the warming center on Canton Street (pass the guard shack and The Black Academy of Arts and Letters).

The warming center is located in Exhibit Hall A.

Residents will be provided a chair and table, and should bring in meals for themselves and their family if they are able to.

Water, coffee and light snacks will be made available.

The warming center is not an overnight shelter and cots will not be provided.

A COVID-19 screening will be required at sign-in. No ID is required.

The warming center is set-up for proper social distancing, mask usage is required.

The city said it is continuing to look at resources such as recreation centers and libraries to be used as neighborhood warming centers and is working with Oncor to prioritize the sites for power restoration and exemption from rolling blackouts.