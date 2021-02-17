NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — As if there weren’t enough to worry about with hazardous driving conditions and power outages across North Texas — the water situation in many communities has actually worsened.

Fort Worth does have water flowing again from its Eagle Mountain Treatment Plant, but it takes some time to fill the water towers and lines so boil water notices will remain in place until all of the systems are pressurized and tested.

Those boil water notices have spread to more water systems. Officials in Richland Hills issued the order because they say rolling power outages have impacted the city’s ability to treat and move water to consumers. The city of Springtown, in Parker County, issued the order after the water facility there lost power. After water pressure dropped in Pelican Bay the city notified customers that they should boil their water before use. The city of Princeton, in Collin County, is also asking residents to boil their water because there isn’t enough electricity to power the city’s water pumps.

Officials are asking that everyone conserve water as much as possible to prevent the possibility of a water outage.

While no boil orders have been issued in the Dallas area, several cities that get their water from Dallas are asking people to conserve what they use because widespread power outages and broken water lines are impacting that system as well.

Workers are trying to ensure that the water pressure doesn’t drop too low and lead to possible contamination.

The boil notices are expected to be in place at least through the end of the day Wednesday.