LEWISVILLE (CBSDFW.COM) – Wednesday morning the City of Lewisville issued a notice asking residents to conserve as much water as possible.

The message said the city is ‘experiencing an unprecedented water demand due to water breaks at residential and commercial properties. In addition, an outage at a Dallas water plant has reduced the available supply of water in Lewisville.’

Officials in the city said emergency measures were being taken to maintain water service.

City spokesman said no one is in danger of losing water at their house or apartment, but the request should be taken seriously. “This is a conservation message that we send out when there’s a high demand and our water supply is running low,” he said. “What we’re asking is, if it’s possible, don’t run your dishwasher, don’t run your washing machine, don’t take showers if you can avoid doing so. We’re not in danger of running out of water, it’s just we want to conserve as much as possible since we’re not getting our normal amount.”

Martucci explained that while the city treats about 10 million gallons of water a day from Lewisville Lake, it also gets about 9 million gallons of treated water from Dallas and over the past few days Lewisville has not received the full allotment of water from Dallas.

Officials said there have been no major water line breaks in the city, but they are seeing an increased number of leaks and water line breaks in vacate apartments, houses and businesses.

The city is asking that anyone who notices a leak at a business or home call 214-673-9809 or 214-673-9129 so crews can be dispatched.