FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – From critical infrastructure to community needs, a massive effort is underway to get help and resources across the state of Texas.

“Texas Military Department will bring on additional aircraft, C-130s and helicopters, to be able to fly water, cots, blankets and whatever we need into places that are still hampered by the state’s transportation network,” Chief W. Nim Kidd with the Texas Division of Emergency Management said in a news conference Wednesday, Feb. 17.

Nonprofits across the state are also mobilizing.

“We have put all of our shower units on alert, we put all of our feeding units on alert, and all of our flood recovery units on alert,” said Rand Jenkins with Texas Baptist Men.

Friday they’ll set up in Cedar Hill with a shower/laundry unit for an apartment complex where the pipes have burst.

The American Red Cross is also busy helping those forced from their homes because of the cold, and recent apartment fires.

“We’ve provided more than 500 cots and 1,000 blankets,” said spokesperson Krystal Smith. “We’ve been serving or providing meals to help with the people that are staying in the shelters.”

It’s not just the typical agencies and nonprofits, but local businesses are doing what they can to help.

Gozova, a moving and logistics company, is partnering with suppliers to deliver free firewood to people.

So far, they’ve had more than 200 requests.

They’re asking local firewood suppliers and able drivers to volunteer and donate what they can.

If you’d like to request firewood, click here.

To donate or volunteer, direct message on Instagram @gozovaapp or on the Gozova Facebook page.

The Red Cross said another good way to help is by donating blood once it’s safe to get on the roads.

Several of their drives were canceled because of the weather, so they really need that help.