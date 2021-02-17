(CBS) – CBS announced today that it has renewed its popular Monday night comedy block of The Neighborhood and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA for the 2021-2022 broadcast season.
On a highly competitive night, The Neighborhood is television’s #2 most-watched comedy, reaching 7.06 million viewers; and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, also a top-rated comedy, has an audience of 6.70 million in its second season.
“We’re extremely proud of these two comedies, and delighted to bring them back next season,” said Thom Sherman, Senior Executive Vice President, Programming, CBS Entertainment. “The Neighborhood and BOB ♥ ABISHOLA masterfully blend humor with relatable and culturally relevant storylines, and are tremendous, successful Monday night anchors.”
Additional renewals will be announced in the coming months, check back here for more information as it becomes available.