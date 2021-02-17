FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Water woes spread across Texas Wednesday morning, with warnings to conserve as far south as Houston.

Water boil warnings are still in effect across large parts of North Texas, including Fort Worth.

However, there have been few emergency water supplies available, so far. Fort Worth emergency management said it’s the number one issue they’re working on.

Many are being urged to boil water before consumption, but power outages have contributed to issues surrounding the water.

In Fort Worth, hundreds of thousands of homes have been under the boil water notice since Monday. And, so far, there is nothing officially set up to make emergency water available.

Fort Worth expected to have some water distribution sites set up Wednesday, but that hasn’t happened yet.

The city asked state emergency management for access to water supplies. A city spokesperson also said they tried to contact beverage manufacturing companies and warehouses for access to emergency supplies, but that has gone nowhere.

Fort Worth asked for donations to be brought to fire stations, but firefighters are running so many calls — around 2,100 on Tuesday — they don’t know what’s been donated, if anything.

The city of Keller referred people to a church that had water, and it was gone in 30 minutes. The city said there is another organizations that has some supply Wednesday morning, and they’re connecting people with an immediate need to that group.

Even with some water pressure restored Wednesday morning, there are still a lot of homes with frozen pipes.

Boil water notices are also likely to be extended.