KELLER, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Most North Texans either don’t have water, are under a boil water notice or are being asked to conserve water.

For Holly Dody of Keller, it’s been one problem after another.

“It’s felt like a very, very long arctic camping trip,” she said. “We finally got some power back consistently, but the next component is water.”

For Mike Ross, same situation.

“Hours,” he said. “I’ve been out of water since this started. I don’t know, Sunday.”

Thursday afternoon they both headed to Keller City Hall where a tanker carrying 6,000 gallons of spring water, donated by Samantha Springs, was stationed for people to fill up their containers.

“If it’s available and drinkable then why not do it that way,” Dody said.

“Bottom line, this is what community looks like,” Keller Mayor Armin Mizani said.

This is just one of many efforts underway right now to help North Texans in need.

The Fort Worth Fire Department has four water distribution sites open until 7 p.m. Thursday.

Station 9 – 2575 Polaris Dr. – Fort Worth Station 31 – 4209 Longstraw Drive – Fort Worth Station 37 – 4721 Ray White Road – Keller Station 38 – 13280 Park Vista – Fort Worth

The Tarrant Area Food Bank has three distribution events coming up at Herman Clark Stadium in the next few days.

Friday, February 19 10:00 am to 1:00 pm Saturday, February 20 2:00 to 4:00 pm Monday, February 22 10:00 am to 1:00 pm

“I think it’s fantastic,” Dody said. “ It’s very, very just tremendous assistance to the community.”

“People taking care of people is how it works,” Ross said.