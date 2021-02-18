DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County’s Fair Park vaccine operations will resume on Sunday, February 21 from 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Dallas County Health and Human Services will be providing second doses to those who were due for their second dose on or before Friday, February 12.

If you last name starts with the letters A-M, we ask that you arrive between 1:00pm-3:30pm on Sunday.

If your last name starts with the letters N-Z, please arrive between 3:30pm-6:00pm.

For our operations on Monday, February 22, we will be open from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. and providing second doses to those due on or before Saturday, February 13.

For those arriving on Monday, please plan to come around the same time you received your first dose.

“We will have sufficient supply of the vaccine to ensure all those who received their first dose of the vaccine at Fair Park can receive their second dose. When we reopen, only those needing second doses will be seen until we catch up, and we will start with those who are most delayed in their second dose. Please be patient as there are many who need their second dose and we must space out individuals to ensure timely and safe delivery,” DCHHS said in a news release Thursday.

The CDC guidance is that second doses of the vaccine may be administered up to 6 weeks after the first dose.

“While we plan to accommodate those needing a second dose much sooner than that, please know that the CDC does allow for a 42-day timeframe,” DCHHS said.

For more information and to check for any weather related updates on Fair Park vaccine operations, click here.