(CBSDFW.com)- As Texas across the state continue to recover from the effects of the recent winter storms, Governor Greg Abbott is scheduled to hold a press briefing today at 3:00 p.m. CST to provide an update on the state’s response. The press conference, set to be held at the Alternate State Operations Center in Austin, will cover the response to winter weather and power outages across the state.

Who: Governor Greg Abbott

When: Thursday, February 18, 3:00 p.m. CST

How To Watch: CBSN DFW, CBSDFW.com

As of Thursday morning, Oncor stated that there were still 150,000 customers in North Texas without electricity according to a press release.

The remaining outages are a result from damage from Wednesday’s winter storm, previous winter weather and storm damage that could not be identified until equipment was re-energized, and damage to electric equipment caused by record-breaking low temperatures.

ERCOT directed Oncor and other utilities on Wednesday to begin restoring power previously dropped from the electric grid. ONCOR says that as a result of the increased generation and stable demand, it was able to cease controlled, or rotating, outages.