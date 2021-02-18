HURST, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Hurst Police arrested a man Thursday, Feb. 18, they say was manufacturing explosive devices at the Valley Oaks Apartments at 101 East Pipeline Road.

Hurst detectives received a tip about the situation on Wednesday and immediately began investigating.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for 37-year-old Nicholas Lloyd Nelson’s apartment.

Police initiated surveillance and when Nelson was leaving the apartment Thursday afternoon, he was detained at his doorway, arrested and taken to jail.

Adjacent residents were evacuated from their homes.

Hurst Police had been consulting with the Northeast Fire Department Association (NEFDA) Bomb Squad members and they soon arrived to assess the scene.

The initial search of the apartment by these technicians revealed there were explosive materials in the apartment and these materials may be deemed unsafe to transport.

“It may become necessary to move these materials to a safe, onsite location for controlled destruction,” Hurst Police said in a news reelease. “We will re-broadcast this information prior to such an occurrence.”

This investigation is ongoing and may take many hours to resolve, police said.