(CBSDFW.COM) – Boil water notices are in effect throughout many North Texas cities due to issues caused by winter storms this week.

The notices urge residents to boil their water before consumption even for washing hands and brushing teeth.

Below is a list of cities currently under this type of notice:

Anna

Questions can be directed to Chip Hopkins at chopkins@annatexas.gov or by calling (972) 924-4510.

Arlington

Periodic updates will be provided as the situation changes, but if you have questions regarding this matter you may contact Arlington Water Utilities Department at 817-275-5931.

Benbrook

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the Authority at (817) 249-1250 or by email at info@benbrookwater.com.

Dalworthington Gardens

Denton

Further information will be provided at www.cityofdenton.com and on the City’s social media.

Denton Creek Estates

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact: Southwest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992.

Everman

If you have any questions concerning this matter, you may contact Ryan Mostad at 817-2930525 ext. 308 or Jeff Reed at 817-293-0525 ext. 309.

Fort Worth

Because the rolling power outages impacted the city’s ability to treat and move water to customers, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality requires the City of Fort Worth, PWS ID 2200012, to notify water customers in the northern third of the city to boil their water prior to consumption (e.g., washing hands/face, brushing teeth, drinking, etc). Fort Worth is extending the boil water notice to include a total of 212,000 Fort Worth residents. Nine cites that buy drinking water from Fort Worth – Haslet, Keller, Lake Worth, Northlake, Roanoke, Saginaw, Southlake, Trophy Club and Westlake – have been notified. The general area affected is bounded on the west by the City of River Oaks, Lake Worth and Eagle Mountain Lake. The southern boundary is almost to Northside Drive. The eastern boundary is the city limits. If you have questions concerning this matter, you may call water customer service at 817-392-4477 or email MyWaterAccount@FortWorthTexas.gov.

Greenville

Should you need to contact Public Works, please call the after hours number at (903) 457-2948.

Haslet

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the water utility at (817) 439 – 5931.

Johnson County Special Utility District

The Utility District doesn’t expect customers to see increases in water pressure until next Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Kemp

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Kemp at 903-498-3191 or at 304 S. Main St., Kemp, TX 75143.

Kennedale

For more information about making water safe during an emergency, please visit CDC. If you have questions regarding this notice, you can call 817-985-2120.

Lewisville

The City of Lewisville has issued a boil-water notice for one water service area because water pressure has dropped below the safe standard of 20 psi. Approximately 3,500 Lewisville residents are in the affected area. For questions, contact Lewisville Department of Public Services at 214.673.9809 or 214.673.9129.

Mesquite

The City of Mesquite is advising all water customers who live in the north and central part of the city to boil drinking water and water used for cooking until further notice. The area impacted includes residents who live in an area north and west of Pioneer Road to the Dallas City Limit. Earlier this morning, a disruption in service from the City’s water supplier, North Texas Municipal Water District (NTMWD), required the city to take its Barnes Bridge Water Pump Station off-line. The city’s remaining two pump stations and four water towers are designed to accommodate for the loss of one station. However, several large main breaks have slowed the restoration of adequate pressure, which can cause an unsafe condition to develop in drinking water. Customers should contact the City of Mesquite’s Water Emergency Hot Line at 972-204-4888 for more information from 3 – 10 p.m., and from 7 a.m. – 10 p.m. Feb 18 and 19.

Oak Trail Shores

If you have questions regarding this matter, you may contact: Southwest Water Company at 1-866-654-7992.

Pelican Bay

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Mike Lowery at 817-444-1234.

Princeton

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact the City of Princeton Public Works Department at (972) 736-2711.

Richland Hills

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may call Public Works at 817-616-3830 or email rrush@richlandhills.com. www.richlandhills.com is also a source for information.

River Oaks

If you have questions concerning this matter, you may contact Marvin Gregory, City Manager at 817-626-5421 Extension 324, Public Works Director Gordon Smith at 817-626-5421 Extension 322 or Chief Water Plant Operator, John Paul Jones at 817-626-6454. If a customer, individual, or employee wishes to contact the executive director, please call (512) 239-4691.

SMU Campus

IMPORTANT: boil water notice for SMU Campus as part City of University Park system.

Southlake

Updates on city’s website.

Springtown

When the boil water notice is lifted, we will notify our residents through Facebook, our website, and our Blackboard call out system.

University Park