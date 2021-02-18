NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Thousands of North Texans have no water due to broken pipes or no way to boil water, due to no electricity.

As a result, it is increasingly difficult to find bottled water in stores.

Here is a list of places in North Texas where folks can pick up free bottled water or fill up their own containers with drinking water.

Check back frequently as this list will be updated constantly:

ANNA

Starting at at 4:30 pm Thursday, Feb. 18. Anna Public Works Building at 3223 N. Powell Parkway.

DENTON

❗️WATER AVAILABLE❗️⁣

⁣

💦We still have plenty of water for those that need it! Bring your containers in and we can fill them! Let your friends that may need water know!💦⁣ pic.twitter.com/WcXDVuxm21 — Denton County Brewing Co. (@DENTONCBC) February 18, 2021

FORT WORTH

Residents in a large part of north Fort Worth continue to be affected by a boil water notice related to a treatment plant that was impacted by this week’s storm. Other customers might be experiencing water shutoffs because of water main breaks and repairs. To assist residents who are without consumable water, four Fort Worth fire stations are open to distribute water in the impacted area: Station 9, 2575 Polaris Drive

Station 31, 4209 Longstraw Drive

Station 38, 13280 Park Vista Blvd.

Station 41, 11400 Willow Springs Road

Residents can also pick up water at these school locations: Northside – Trinity Springs Middle School, 3550 Keller Hicks Road

Sendera Elementary, 1216 Diamondback Lane

Comanche Springs Elementary, 8063 Comanche Springs Drive

Willow Creek Elementary, 1100 W. McLeroy Blvd.

Westside – RD Evans Community Center, 3242 Lackland Road (starts Friday)

Western Hills High School, 3600 Boston Ave.

Birchman Baptist Church, 9100 North Normandale St. (starts Friday)

In addition to the city-operated sites, some breweries are offering water to residents. CowTown Brewery, 1301 E Belknap St. Panther Island Brewing, 501 N Main St. Hop Fusion Ale Works, 200 E Broadway Ave. Wild Acre Brewing, 1734 E El Paso St. Resident need to bring their own containers.

KELLER

Keller City Hall on Thursday where a tanker carrying 6,000 gallons of spring water, donated by Samantha Springs, was stationed for people to fill up their containers.

PLANO

The City of Plano will have bottled water available for those whose water has been shut off due to broken pipes. The distribution will take place at Grace Church Plano from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. or until supplies are gone. Up to 12 bottles of water per household are available. Grace Church Plano is located at 3301 Preston Road.

SOUTHLAKE