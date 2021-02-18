(CBSDFW.COM) – As many North Texans deal with power outages and water issues, there’s another challenge continuing to face residents: Just leaving the house.

Due to temperatures still being below-freezing, lots of melting and refreezing has taken place, making roads incredibly slick in many areas.

Larges roads, including highways, have at least one lane that is dry, or at least has some dry tracks. Others are still snow-packed, especially at intersections.

In some areas, slush has piled up into almost cobblestone ice.

The other challenge for drivers could be finding fuel. Some of the factors include deliveries being slowed due to the winter storms and people using cars to stay warm and charge phones.

A number of gas stations have run out of fuel.

AAA Texas said the problem should ease when the roads are better and fuel deliveries resume.

“Certainly what’s important for drivers to know is this is really more of a temporary outage, not a shortage. So it’s really important that drivers not panic, and certainly don’t rush to the gas station to purchase fuel.” AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster said.

“What we are asking folks is to only purchase gas if you absolutely need it,” Armbruster added.

Gas prices were already on their way up before the storm as oil prices climbed again. AAA Texas said residents can expect a slight increase in gas prices until the supply chain is thawed out and running again.

“It’s similar in a way to what we have after a hurricane. Refineries come offline until they can assess damage. Operations will get back up and running though eventually. We’re hoping in the next few days as things thaw out,” Armbruster said.