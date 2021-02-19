DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Dallas County Health and Human Services reported 290 additional positive cases of COVID-19 in Dallas County on Friday, Feb. 19.
Of those, 192 are confirmed cases and 98 are probable cases.
“The new COVID case numbers are artificial due to a lack of reporting and the lack of testing during the extreme winter weather,” said Dallas County Judge Clay Jenkins. “Next week reporting should return to normal and we can see what the true numbers are. The trends we were seeing before the ice storms were encouraging and I’m hopeful that we are beginning to turn the corner in the fight against COVID.”
There is a cumulative total of 242,286 confirmed cases (PCR test).
There is a cumulative total of 34,053 probable cases (antigen test).
A total of 2,791 Dallas County residents have lost their lives due to COVID-19 illness after 40 more deaths were reported Friday.
