NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – It may be the weekend, but at schools around North Texas, work won’t stop.

“We have about 75 campuses in the district, and about 25 locations have been affected by this storm,” said Arlington ISD Superintendent Marcelo Cavazos.

Now, the task for each district is to assess if they were affected by the winter storms, and if so, how bad.

In Wiley ISD, at least three to four campuses have had major flooding.

While Fort Worth ISD says they’ve seen damage so far in at least 45 to 50 schools.

On top of the floods, many are also dealing with connectivity issues from power outages, and boil orders that impact the ability for kids to wash their hands, and for cafeterias to produce food.

“[Boil orders] impede the ability to prepare food, and to follow the protocols that we have that are very strict in our district related to hand washing, because of COVID,” Cavazos said.

However, as the work continues, district leaders say they plan to put the pieces back, the best they know how.

“We mirror what’s happening in the community. So many of our families, our teachers or staff members are dealing with the same thing and they need time, quite frankly to recover and stabilize,” Cavazos said.

So far, Arlington ISD will be closed Monday and Tuesday along with Fort Worth ISD and Dallas ISD.

Frisco ISD says they will resume learning, virtually.

For the latest school closures, click here.