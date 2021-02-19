President Biden To Sign Major Disaster Declaration For Texas, Could Visit State As Soon As Next WeekPresident Joe Biden says he is making a major disaster declaration for Texas that will clear the way for more federal resources, and plans to visit the state at a time when he won't be interfering with the disaster response.

ERCOT Ends Emergency Conditions, CEO Bill Magness Defends Decision To Protect The GridERCOT has officially ended emergency conditions and they are back to normal operations. This means Texans are no longer asked to conserve energy.

North Texas Schools Accessing Winter Storm Damage, Water Access Before ReopeningStudents across the Metroplex are getting one more snow day Friday. But schools are spending the day, and likely the weekend, trying to figure out if they’ll be ready for students to return next week.