GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – Two men are dead, after Garland police say they ran a generator inside their apartment in the 200 block of South Barnes Drive.
Arnulfo Escalante Lopez, 41, and Jose Anguiano Torres, 28, were found Friday morning.
Officers observed a gas-powered generator inside the apartment near where the victims were found. The key to the generator was in the on position with extension cords connected, but it appeared to be out of gas. Witnesses reported hearing the generator running inside the apartment on Wednesday, February 17.
Police said they suspect Lopez and Torres died due to exposure from carbon monoxide; however, detectives are working with the Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the actual cause of death.
Both men were residents of Garland.
The investigation is still active.