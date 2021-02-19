KELLER (CBSDFW.COM) – Homes in Keller don’t have clean water to cook meals with.

Restaurants there have a lot of extra food that will soon go to waste.

It’s led to a novel idea that’s underway Friday and Saturday.

From barbecue to pizza, eight Keller restaurants are serving up free meals to families who are finding it hard after winter storms to make their own.

“All I did was put out the call saying we need help and they said that I’ll be there,” said Bob Stephenson, who is among the restaurant owners coming to the rescue until Keller’s tap water is safe to drink and cook with

A hot meal distribution will take place outside The Bowden from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, Feb. 19 and Saturday, Feb. 20.

Board members from the Keller Chamber of Commerce, like Renee Cossman, will assist in the curbside distribution.

“The community is coming together and we are all helping each other out it could be a much worse situation but we are just very thankful for restaurants like these in a city that supports us,” said Cossman.

All of the food is being prepared on grills.

The event will feed as many 1,700 families.

Owners of the restaurants involved say they have food from Valentine’s Day and other days they were closed that will spoil soon so they are glad to give it away.

“Part of what we are trying to do today is to use the product we were possibly going to lose for Valentine’s Day into the some of the things were going to do for the community today in providing hot meals,” said Stephenson.”

Some local retailers have also thrown in some free food to give away that doesn’t have to be cooked.