NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Normally, the sight of sunshine thawing away ice, would be a welcome sight for North Texans after the week we’ve had. But in some cases, more frightening sites, lie ahead.

“Even if your water came back on your power came back on, and everything was fine, we dip back down tonight and go back to freezing again…it could be just too much for some of these pipes that have already been compromised,” said David Crow of Benjamin Franklin plumbing.

Crow says Thursday’s small melt, may increase your chances of a burst pipe Friday.

“It absolutely heightens the chances, and increases the odds simply because expansion and contraction,” Crow said.

Which means flooding, like we’ve seen across the metroplex, could happen to you next.

India Hearne, owner of Whiski Designs at the Dallas Farmers Market is one who said her small business could’ve been ruined by a pipe that burst last night.

“A neighbor was walking by and water was just gushing out the front door…he told me, and I was like ‘oh my god I was just there!’” Hearne said. “I’m lucky. It could’ve been a lot worse.”

Many at home are also experiencing burst pipes.

Christy DeMaio of Keller said her burst pipe in the attic streamed down two floors, causing damage across her entire house.

“[Water] just ran and ran. Mostly down the baseboards,” DeMaio said.

On top of the residential damage across the metroplex, the city of Fort Worth said they’ve seen over 200 Water main breaks since Sunday. So far they repaired 104

“It’s always been a 24/7 operation for us, but it has been 24/7 for a lot more people,” said Mary Gugliuzza, a Fort Worth water spokeswoman.

The fear is just how much worse it will get as things melt.

Plumbers say tonight have a steady flow of water going through your faucets instead of just a drip.

If you don’t have water, use towels to keep your pipes warm.